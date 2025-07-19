What to know about arson and explosives units after blast at training facility in Los Angeles

Three members of the arson and explosives unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were killed Friday in a blast at the department's training facility.
It was not immediately clear what they were doing when the explosion happened in a parking lot at the Biscailuz Training Facility or what caused it. However an early line of investigation is examining whether it may have been a training accident, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The detectives who died were part of a team that undergoes in-depth training and responds to more than 1,000 calls a year, according to the Sheriff Robert Luna.
Here's what to know about law enforcement agencies' arson and explosives units:
What do such units typically do?
Depending on the agency, they can be responsible for everything from bomb disposal to search and prevention operations to arson investigations, according to Mark Lomax, former executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association and a retired major for the Pennsylvania State Police.
In bomb disposal actions, team members might respond to a package or box that could contain an explosive device and then use tools like robots or X-ray devices to ''render it safe,'' Lomax said.
If there is an explosion, members could be sent to investigate, including working to determine the types of materials used to make the bomb, he said. They may also help with search and prevention at big events using bomb sniffing dogs and scanners.