What to know about an active shooter alert at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A shooting on the Florida State University campus on Thursday left multiple victims, and police took a suspect into custody, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The university issued an active shooter alert at midday near the student union.
At least six people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. The other patients were in serious condition, the spokesperson said. The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately known.
There were no additional details about the person who was in custody. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.
What happened?
Details of the shooting were still unfolding Thursday afternoon.
Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional.
What is the response to the shooting?