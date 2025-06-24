What to know about \"Alligator Alcatraz,\" Florida's immigration detention site in the Everglades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An immigration detention facility located at an isolated Everglades airfield surrounded by mosquito-, python- and alligator-filled swamplands is just days away from being operational, federal officials said Tuesday.
Florida officials are racing ahead with the construction of what they've dubbed ''Alligator Alcatraz'' to help carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda, working to build a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and temporary buildings similar to sites used during natural disasters.
The construction of the facility in the remote and ecologically sensitive wetland about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami is alarming human rights advocates and environmentalists. State officials say the installation is critical to support the federal government's immigration enforcement agenda.
Here's what to know.
5,000 detention beds by early July
Construction of the site in the dog days of summer is part of the state's plan to operationalize 5,000 immigration detention beds by early July, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, a former chief of staff for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and a key architect of the state's aggressive immigration enforcement campaign.
In the eyes of Florida officials, the harsh conditions surrounding the far-flung airstrip and its nearly 10,500-foot (3,200-meter) runway make it an ideal location to house and transport migrants.
"We don't need to build a lot of brick and mortar," Uthmeier said in an interview with conservative media commentator Benny Johnson. ''And thankfully, Mother Nature does a lot on the perimeter.''