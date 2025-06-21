What to know about activist Mahmoud Khalil and his release from immigration detention

Khalil said Friday that no one should be detained for protesting Israel's war in Gaza. He said his time in the Jena, Louisiana, detention facility had shown him ''a different reality about this country that supposedly champions human rights and liberty and justice.'' In a statement after the judge's ruling, Khalil's wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, said she could finally ''breathe a sigh of relief'' after her husband's three months in detention.