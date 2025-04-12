What to know about activist Mahmoud Khalil and his attorneys' plan to appeal his deportation ruling

JENA, La. — An immigration judge has ruled that a Palestinian Columbia University graduate student who participated in protests against Israel can be deported.
Mahmoud Khalil's attorneys said they will appeal Friday's ruling.
Federal immigration agents detained Khalil last month, the first arrest under President Donald Trump's crackdown on students who joined campus protests against the war in Gaza.
Khalil, a legal U.S. resident, was taken to an immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana, thousands of miles from his attorneys and wife, a U.S. citizen who is due to give birth soon.
Here's a look at what has happened so far in Khalil's legal battle and what happens next:
The arrest
Khalil, a 30-year-old international affairs graduate student, had served as a negotiator and spokesperson for student activists at Columbia University who took over a campus lawn last spring to protest Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
The university brought police in to dismantle the encampment after a small group of protesters seized an administration building. Khalil is not accused of participating in the building occupation and wasn't among the people arrested in connection with the demonstrations.