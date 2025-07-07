What to know about a potential deal to keep TikTok running in US

Less than a month after extending a deadline to ban TikTok for the third time, President Donald Trump told reporters late Friday night that, ''We pretty much have a deal,'' on TikTok — but he did not offer details.
The details and timing of a potential deal are not clear. TikTok did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Monday.
Emarketer analyst Jeremy Goldman said while TikTok is ''reportedly planning'' a U.S. version of its app to comply with legal restrictions, the platform — if it launches without the original TikTok algorithm — ''risks losing the very personalization that drives user engagement.''
In other words, TikTok just isn't TikTok without its algorithm.
''And getting millions to download a new app is no small feat, to say the least,'' Goldman added.
Here's what to know about where TikTok stands in the U.S. following Trump's comments.
Extensions continue
Though he has no clear legal basis to do so, Trump has continued to extend the deadline for TikTok to avoid a ban in the U.S. This gives his administration more time to broker a deal to bring the social media platform under American ownership.