What to know about a cholera outbreak in Sudan that has killed over 170 people

CAIRO — A fast-spreading cholera outbreak has hit Sudan, killing 172 people, with more than 2,500 others becoming ill in the past week.
Centered around Khartoum, the disease has spread as many Sudanese who had fled the country's war return to their homes in the capital and its twin city of Omdurman. There, they often can only find unclean water — a dangerous conduit for cholera — since much of the health and sanitation infrastructure has collapsed amid the fightiing.
It is the latest calamity for the African nation, where a 2-year-old civil war has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
Here is what to know about the new outbreak:
What's the latest development?
The latest outbreak has killed 172 people, with more than 2,500 others becoming ill over the past week, according to the Health Ministry.
UNICEF said Wednesday that the number of reported cases surged ninefold from 90 a day to 815 a day since from May 15-25. Since the beginning of the year, more than 7,700 people have been diagnosed with cholera, including more than 1,000 children under the age of 4, it said.
Most cases have been reported in Khartoum and Omdurman, but cholera was also detected in five surrounding provinces, the ministry said.