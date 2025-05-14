What to expect at RFK Jr.'s first Senate hearing as health secretary

Kennedy has since delivered a mixed message on vaccines that public health experts have said are hampering efforts to contain the measles outbreak. He's offered endorsements of vaccinations but continued to raise questions about their efficacy or safety. He's said the childhood vaccine schedule will be examined in a study of autism's causes. He's called the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — a shot given to children to provide immunity from all three diseases — ''leaky,'' although it offers lifetime protection from the measles for most people. He's also said they cause deaths, although none has been documented among healthy people.