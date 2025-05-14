What to expect at RFK Jr.'s first Senate hearing as health secretary

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy wanted an assurance from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he would vote to put him in charge of the nation's $1.7 trillion health department.
Kennedy's history of promoting conspiracy theories or misspeaking about vaccines alarmed Cassidy, he said during a confirmation hearing earlier this year.
So, the Louisiana senator asked: "Can I trust that that is now in the past?"
Kennedy didn't give a direct answer that day. Now three months into the job, however, Kennedy's habit of casting doubts on vaccines has returned in interviews on television shows, public speeches and social media posts.
Kennedy will make his first appearance as health secretary before Cassidy's powerful Senate health committee on Wednesday, when he's expected to face intense scrutiny about the thousands of job he's eliminated at the Department of Health and Human Services, the steep cuts he's made to vaccination campaigns and his response to a measles outbreak that's sickened 1,000 people.
He will speak about the agency's budget request for the year, which includes a $500 million boost for his ''Make America Healthy Again'' initiative to promote nutrition and healthier lifestyles. The proposed budget also makes deep cuts, including to infectious disease prevention, maternal health and preschool programs.
The secretary plans to "share his vision on how HHS' transformation will improve health outcomes, eliminate redundancies to save the American taxpayer, and streamline operations to improve efficiency and service,'' HHS said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Kennedy's supporters, meanwhile, have viewed his first three months in the job as a successful delivery of ''MAHA'' agenda items: He's pressured food companies to ditch artificial dyes, promised to study the cause of autism, vowed to reverse fluoride recommendations and earned buy-in from several Republican governors to ban soda from the food stamp program, for example.