See

Supported by soldiers from the 257th Military Police Company, the Veterans Flag Raising Ceremony will be held as part of Military Appreciation Day at the site that memorializes Minnesota veterans. 9:15 a.m., Veterans Garden, outside the Agriculture Horticulture Building.

Try

Children can check out two new Kidway rides: the spinning and tilting Beach Shack and the climb and drop of Pump & Jump.

Hear

Brandi Carlile plays the grandstand with special guest Wynonna Judd Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On the free stages Tuesday:

Javier Trejo performs at the Frontier Bar noon-3:30 p.m.

Honky-Tonk Jump is on the Schell's Stage at West End at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Dallas Wayne and Redd Volkaert take the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m.

Taste

A basket of cheesecake curds from LuLu's Public House is the dessert you didn't know you needed. Fried cheesecake nuggets are great on their own, but with a dusting of powdered sugar and accompanying berry dipping sauce it becomes the over-the-top treat we expect from both LuLu's and the fair.