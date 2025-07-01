What the key witnesses at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial told the jury

NEW YORK — The jury deliberating at Sean ''Diddy'' Combs' sex trafficking trial heard testimony from 34 witnesses over the last seven weeks.
They included Combs' ex-girlfriends Cassie and Jane, who said he forced them into drug-fueled sex marathons they called ''freak-offs'' and ''hotel nights,'' a sex worker they knew as ''The Punisher,'' personal assistants who said they witnessed his violence and facilitated his sexual exploits, and other women who accused him of abuse.
All of the witnesses were called by the prosecution. Combs waived his right to testify — not unusual for criminal defendants — and his defense team declined to call any witnesses of their own. Instead, they sought to undercut the allegations via cross-examination during the prosecution's case.
Here are some of the key witnesses and what they said:
Cassie
Cassie, the R&B singer whose real name is Casandra Ventura, dated Combs from 2007 to 2018 after he signed her to his Bad Boy Records label. Over four days, she told jurors Combs beat her and ordered her to have ''disgusting'' sex with male sex workers during multi-day ''freak-offs." She also said Combs raped her after she said she was ending their relationship.
In 2016, security cameras captured Combs hitting, kicking and dragging Cassie as she left his room at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The video was shown repeatedly throughout the trial. A hotel guard testified that Combs paid $100,000 to hide the video. It remained secret until CNN aired it in May 2024.
Jane