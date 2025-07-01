What the Justice Department's push to bring denaturalization cases means

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is ramping up its plans to revoke the citizenship of immigrants who've committed crimes or pose a national security risk, according to a recent memo underscoring the Trump administration's hardline immigration agenda.
Efforts to identity and go after those suspected of cheating to get their citizenship are not new to this administration.
But the public push is raising concerns from advocates, who have accused the administration of trying to use immigration enforcement for political purposes. It's receiving increased scrutiny after a Republican member of Congress suggested that Zohran Mamdani, the New York City Democratic mayoral candidate, should be subject to denaturalization proceedings.
Here's a look at the denaturalization process and what the Justice Department's memo means:
___
Denaturalization cases are rare
The U.S. government can strip a naturalized immigrant of their citizenship if they are criminally convicted of naturalization fraud or if the government proves through civil proceedings that they illegally obtained their citizenship through fraud or misrepresented or concealed facts on their application.
For years, the government's denaturalization efforts focused largely on suspected war criminals who lied on their immigration paperwork, most notably former Nazis. The Justice Department filed just more than 300 total cases between 1990 and 2017.