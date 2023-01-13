The Giants' four Super Bowl victories have established a storied history of Big Blue pass rushers spearheading championship-level defenses, including Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck.

New York's 25th-ranked defense hasn't exactly been Lombardi-worthy at times this year.

But first-year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told New York reporters on Thursday that this defense can bring game-changing pressure, too. Nobody blitzes more than the Giants (39.7%) under Martindale, who designs pressures that can come from any defender.

The Giants levied 11 hits (four sacks) on quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Vikings' 27-24 win over New York on Dec. 24. Four different defenders sacked Cousins — a safety, a linebacker, an edge rusher and an interior lineman.

"We know where the standard is and we want to keep raising the bar," Martindale said. "We've had 19 different guys on the roster that has [at least a half] sack; that's crazy."

Often, Cousins was ready for Giants blitzes while throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns (without a turnover). Martindale defended his approach when asked about pressuring a Vikings offense with receiver Justin Jefferson, who had 133 yards against the Giants, and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had 109 yards and two scores.

"We [had] 18 with a safety over the top of him. Just like Buffalo when they rush four on fourth and 18," Martindale said, referencing Jefferson's famous 32-yard, one-handed catch. "Great players make great plays, and 18 made a great play — and he made two of them [on the final drive Dec. 24] — and Cousins was throwing off his back foot. All credit to them."

"One of the reasons we pressure the way we do," Martindale added, "is we know they're going to hit."

The Giants secondary will look different this time around. Safety Xavier McKinney recently returned from a two-month absence. Adoree' Jackson, the Giants' top cornerback, could also return from a knee injury for the first time since Nov. 20.

McKinney, the 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama, twice played Jefferson's LSU Tigers in 2018 and 2019.

"I know all the things he can do," McKinney said. "He can single-handedly take over a game, I've seen it. I've played against it before in college and I've seen it in the league. He's just a special route runner and ... a lot of crazy catches as y'all have seen before."

Giants defenders said Jefferson has their full attention, even if they're dedicated to sending extra pass rushers.

"We've been saying he's a top-two receiver in this league and he's not two," safety Julian Love said. "He's the real deal and his stats prove it. He's a guy you have to account for at all times."