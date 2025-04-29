What some Canadian voters had to say about their election and Donald Trump

"In a very bizarre, upside down, twisted way, this might be a good thing for Canada, because I think maybe we've had too much of a relationship with the United States. I mean, they're right there, they're always going to be our neighbor, our partner, our friend, hopefully. But thinking about other possibilities, thinking about cutting down some of our own barriers within Canada, but also thinking more internationally, just as a country, I think that's a very healthy, progressive way to be going forward.''