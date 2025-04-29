What some Canadian voters had to say about their election and Donald Trump

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Donald Trump cast a long shadow over Canada's national election — and many Canadian voters noticed.
In his first 100 days back in the White House, the U.S. president has lobbed barbs at America's northern neighbor, levied tariffs on Canadian goods and talked about making Canada the 51st state.
It had many Canadian voters thinking about Trump and how the parties on the ballot would respond to him. Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals won over Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, a dramatic reversal of fortune credited largely to Trump.
Here are some voices from voters casting their ballots in Monday's elections:
Poilievre ‘sounds like mini-Trump'
In Toronto, Reid Warren said he voted Liberal because he saw the party as the best amid what he characterized as ''real uncertainty'' in the economy particularly.
''I don't think there is a better choice right now,'' he said, voting in Toronto. "I know people believe in Poilievre but it's the same, like, soundbites that you get from anybody else. It sounds like mini-Trump to me.''
Warren, who works at a wholesale food distribution center, said he did feel somewhat boosted by unity among Canadians created by ''all the shade being thrown from the States,'' but ‘it's definitely created some turmoil, that's for sure."