Should you wash your hands?

When you go to get the mail, should you touch the mailbox? Should you touch the mail? Should you clean the mail?

Should you take a walk? Should you wear a mask when you do so? What about gloves?

If you go to the supermarket, should you wipe down the groceries? And if you stop for gas on the way to the store, should you wear gloves at the pump? Should you douse your credit card in sanitizer after sticking it in the slot?

Should you wash your hands again? And with what kind of soap?

Are you overreacting? Are you underreacting?

The notion of decision fatigue has been around for a long time — long before the virus came.

But for many of us, it was the fatigue of a consumer society. It meant making decisions about buying blended yogurt or the one with fruit on the bottom. It was about selecting streaming services and apps. It was about swiping left or right.

The thing about those tiny decisions was that if we screwed up, the stakes were often low. Now, though, the most fleeting of daily choices have taken on the most monumental of potential consequences.

Kat Boogaard, a Wisconsin freelance writer, grapples with this.

“I never thought I’d agonize over the perfect time to grab groceries or whether I should visit my OB-GYN,” said Boogaard, who is pregnant. “It increases my anxiety, hinders my focus and has had a negative impact on my productivity.”

Because of the pandemic, duress has become a daily companion for many people. And as social scientists will tell you, an agitated state is not the best moment to decide things.

“What we’re up against in this kind of situation is our long-ingrained habits,” said Carrie Bulger, a psychology professor at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Picture this, she said: You decide to go to the grocery store. You see strawberries. Are they bruised? Normally you’d pick them up and check for freshness. Not now. As you move through the supermarket landscape, you are hyperaware of decisions — from social distancing to choosing a cut of meat — and walk out to the parking lot exhausted.

“We’re up against decisions that never even crossed our minds before,” Bulger said. “You wonder what norms and rules you might have violated along the way from Aisle 1 to Aisle 14.”

Fear of the unknown

There’s another problem: We’re often making these little decisions — weighty decisions — without ever knowing how they turn out.

Did we infect someone with coronavirus by sending them a birthday card? Did we catch it by walking through air that someone with a cough just vacated? Probably not. But — maybe.

In his 2006 book “Think: Why Crucial Decisions Can’t be Made in the Blink of an Eye,” Michael LeGault wrote, “We are living, and in some cases, dying by snap judgments.”

Asia Wong, a social worker and life coach who oversees student health services at Loyola University New Orleans, said the sheer strangeness of the decisionmaking process throughout the pandemic has been an aggravating factor in many lives.

Not only do tiny decisions matter more, but they must be repeated — contemplated again and again — and they are changing daily. Just the notion of whether to wear a mask has evolved, a choice laden not only with self-preservation but even morality.

“In the past, you could say, ‘I’m a good person, I donate to charity, I am nice to the persons around me, I don’t kick dogs,’ ” Wong said. “Now people have to ask themselves: Does it make me a bad person if I go to the store to buy a bag of chips?”

Consider this scenario, unfathomable to Americans a few weeks ago: a world where miniature decisions have multiplied and increased in gravity to the point where a paralysis of choice might seem — to many — a reasonable alternative.

Maybe it’s useful that so many of us are locked down right now. Lots of time to think about this. And wonder about washing our hands again.