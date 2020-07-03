During 24 days in February and March, 112 people were infected with the COVID-19 virus in South Korea after participating in or associating with participants in Zumba classes, according to a sobering new epidemiological study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The study, which traced the start of the illness cluster back to a one-day instructor workshop held in mid-February, raises crucial questions about the risks of infection during group exercise classes and whether and how such workouts might be made safer.

By their nature, group exercise classes could present unique and daunting challenges to infection control, as the South Korean investigation suggests.

Epidemiologists affiliated with Dankook University College of Medicine in Cheonan launched the study in late February when they became aware of a new coronavirus outbreak in Cheonan, a city of about 650,000 about 50 miles south of Seoul. By tracing patients’ contacts, the researchers discovered that the common thread connecting the infections was a Zumba instructor-training course held Feb. 15.

Of the 27 newly minted Zumba teachers attending, eight later tested positive. But in the meantime, they taught classes, without wearing masks. Within about a week of participating, 54 of their 217 students tested positive. Soon afterward, more than a dozen of the students’ and teachers’ family, friends and acquaintances also tested positive. All told, 112 cases were traced to indoor dance classes at 12 gyms.

But if those findings sound concerning, the data did contain some bright spots. The epidemiologists uncovered zero cases resulting from classes with fewer than five students per session or from low-intensity yoga or Pilates classes, even if they were taught by an infected instructor.

Overall, the study offers caution and guidance for anyone considering an in-person return to group exercise classes.

“Exercising in a gym will make you vulnerable to infectious disease,” said Dr. Ji-Young Rhee, senior author of the new study. But limiting class sizes and sticking with low-intensity exercise, which entails little heavy respiration, might help to lessen viral transmission.

Air flow also is a major factor, said Linsey Marr, a professor of environmental engineering at Virginia Tech University who was not involved with the study but was very interested in it.

“I have actually thought about this issue a lot because I’m an avid CrossFitter and I want to get back to my routine,” she said. “But I think indoor exercise classes can be conducted safely only if there is sufficient ventilation with outdoor air, not recirculated air.”

If you are returning to the gym or workout studio, ask your facility’s manager about their ventilation system. If the air conditioning system does not draw in air from outside, request that the staff open all available windows and doors, she said.

Social distancing remains necessary, too, which means class sizes will need to be smaller than they might have been in the past. Masks or other facial coverings are likely to be required during classes, depending on local regulations or facility rules, and should be encouraged everywhere, experts said.

Moving group classes outside, if practical, could bolster natural air flow and widen interpersonal spacing. But avoid outdoor classes if they are conducted between high walls or buildings because those bulwarks prevent the breeze from dispersing people’s expired breaths, experts recommend.