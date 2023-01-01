Tap the bookmark to save this article.

What's open on the New Year's holiday

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington Bank traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Saturday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow Saturday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow reduced service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit will follow reduced service, some routes may not run. Check website or call for schedules. Plymouth Metrolink will have limited service. Call for schedules. SouthWest Transit will not have service. Call Metro Mobility for service. Call Northstar service for schedules.

Parking meters: Will be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul unless noted on the meter. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Many Libraries will be closed. Call Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and Ramsey County libraries for hours.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

