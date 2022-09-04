Tap the bookmark to save this article.

What's open on Labor Day

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow Sunday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow limited Sunday service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. The Northstar service will not operate. .

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

