Post offices: Closed.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. For route information or State Fair routes, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow weekend schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. There is no Northstar service.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

PATRICIA GRICE