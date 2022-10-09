Tap the bookmark to save this article.

What's open on INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' Day

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed.

Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow normal schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have normal service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow normal schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be open.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

