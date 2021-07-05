Post offices: Closed Monday. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches closed. TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches closed and branches in Byerlys stores closed.

Groceries: Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines follow regular schedules. Metro Red Line follows regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. Minnesota Valley Transit Authority has weekend service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Mpls. and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries closed.

Schools: Public schools and the U closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

