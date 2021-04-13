No games

Three Minnesota pro teams were scheduled to have home games Monday, and all three were postponed:

Twins

Monday: 1:10 p.m. game at Target Field vs. Boston postponed. Makeup date is to be determined.

Next: No update on Tuesday's 1:10 p.m. game at Target Field. The series is supposed to end Thursday.

Coverage: "The right call," President Dave St. Peter said. C3

wolves

Monday: 7 p.m. game at Target Center vs. Brooklyn postponed. Prospective buyers Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were expected to attend. Makeup date is TBD.

Next: Wednesday vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. at Target Center.

Coverage: Prospective new owners tour instead. C3.

wild

Monday: 7 p.m. game vs. St. Louis at Xcel Energy Center postponed. Makeup date is May 12.

Next: Wednesday vs. Arizona, 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

Coverage: No game, and no trade deadline action. C6.