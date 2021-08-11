Food truck festivals rolling through

Food truck festivals are in full swing after taking a pandemic-induced hiatus. Here are two for your calendar:

Eagan's Food Truck Festival is Friday, Aug. 13, at the city's festival grounds (1501 Central Pkwy.) from 4 to 9 p.m. More than 20 food trucks representing a range of cuisines — from Indian and Thai to teppanyaki and paella — will be available, along with local craft beers and entertainment. For more information, go to cityof eagan.com/foodtruck.

On Aug. 21, head north for the fourth annual Anoka Food Truck Festival on the city's Main Street from noon to 10 p.m. There will be 50 food trucks, including 20 new ones with a variety of cuisines, from Ukrainian to Cajun, on hand — nine specializing in desserts or beverages. Games, live music and pet-friendly activities will round out the festivities. Proceeds from the event's drink ID wristband sales will go to Feed My Starving Children. For details and a list of vendors, go to uptownfoodtruckfestival.com/anoka.

Irish Fair brings tradition to St. Paul

Get a taste of how the Irish celebrate at the annual Irish Fair of Minnesota Aug. 13-15 on St. Paul's Harriet Island.

In addition to traditional Irish music and dance, a host of vendors will be there with authentic Irish food and beverages for purchase, including a Guinness Pub and the new O'Shaughnessy Distilling Experience.

Traditional Irish food also will be the focus of the Celtic Kitchen, with cooking demonstrations and tastings throughout the weekend from Irish-taught chefs Eric W. McBride (the Celtic Caterer), Shelagh Mullen of SheCooks.Design, and Becki Melvie of the Abundant Kitchen. They'll be cooking everything from Irish Root Soup and scones to brown bread and Drunken Blackberry Bramble.

And grab a ticket to an Irish breakfast, prepared by chef Grant Nelson of Kieran's Kitchen, Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the door.

Festival hours are Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buy tickets — $20 per day (kids 12 and under are free) or $45 for the weekend — online or at the gate. Get tickets and more information at irishfair.com.

Taste of Lakeville

The annual Taste of Lake­ville upped the ante this year by offering a VIP experience, which includes premium food and beverage options and cooking demonstrations by local chefs John Kraus and Neal Meier. VIP tickets are $150; general admission is $40. The event is Aug. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Lake­ville Area Arts Center (20965 Holyoke Av.). Get info and tickets at tasteoflakeville.org. The event, organized by the Lakeville Rotary, is a fundraiser that supports local community schools, students, parks, and nonprofit organizations.

Earl Giles pop-up

Earl Giles Distillery will hold its first pop-up at Thr3 Jack in the North Loop Aug. 19 from 4 to 10 p.m. Jesse Held, co-founder of Earl Giles, will take over the bar that night offering a preview of the distillery's cocktails, elixirs, syrups, citrates, tonics and disco citrus. There will be specialty cocktails for the occasion. Construction of the Earl Giles Distillery and tasting room is underway, with a planned opening in winter 2022.