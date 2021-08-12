More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
The Ledge is Minnesota's over-the-top new music venue near St. Cloud
The amphitheater near St. Cloud was a big hit with rockers Rancid and Dropkick Murphys.
Local
Wisconsin election probe leader traveled to Arizona
The leader of an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin traveled to Arizona last week to learn about the audit done there and was attendeding a symposium on election fraud Thursday in South Dakota headed by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell.
Local
Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan
Minnesota grew a little bit older, a little bit less white and a bit more metropolitan, according to census data released Thursday.
Politics
Census shows Minn. diversity growing, white population sees first-ever drop
The 2020 count found the state's white non-Hispanic population declined slightly. The state's nonwhite population is driving Minnesota's overall population growth and these shifts are even more pronounced in the metro.
Local
2nd person charged in connection with Lake Superior body
Prosecutors have charged a second person in connection with the death of a St. Paul man whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior.