Books are the perfect gift. They're also the perfect way to enjoy a travel-free escape during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. There's something here for every age and interest. Curl up with your fave dog or cat, and get lost in words.

Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Bragg turns his flair for words to his dog in "The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People." Speck isn't a good dog, exactly — Bragg calls him 76 pounds of wet hair and poor decisions — but he's what the author needed as he faced a plethora of health problems. Don't miss this beautifully told love story.

"The Dog Who Came to Christmas," edited by Callie Smith Grant, is a collection of essays by 29 dog-loving writers who share tales of how dogs past and present brought home the spirit of giving and the message of recognizing the important things in life, keeping promises and making friends.

Veterinarian Dr. Melissa Shapiro and writer Mim Eichler Rivas team up to tell the heartwarming story of "Piglet," a little pink puppy who can't see or hear. His journey to love and communication inspires students, teachers and everyone who meets the spirited 6-pound Chihuahua-dachshund mix to change the way they think about overcoming obstacles, meeting challenges and interacting with those who might appear to be different but have the same need for love and acceptance as everyone else. Piglet and his people are making the world a better place and inviting us to join them.

Want to unlock the mystery that is your cat? In "What's My Cat Thinking?" veterinarian Dr. Jo Lewis answers the questions every cat person has ("Why does my cat sleep on the keyboard?"), explains their natural behaviors and how to help channel them to everyone's satisfaction, and offers advice on the sometimes-challenging situations that life with a cat brings, whether it's bringing a dog into the family or moving to a new home.

Speaking of cats and mysteries, a number of authors have penned mystery series featuring cats and librarians. Sofie Kelly's "Hooked on a Feline" has cats Owen and Hercules helping librarian Kathleen and detective Marcus solve a murder with a genealogical twist. In "What the Cat Dragged In," the latest in Miranda James' Cats in the Stacks series, librarian Charlie Harris and his Maine coon Diesel are on a pleasant trip down Charlie's memory lane — until they find a skeleton in the closet of the home Charlie just inherited. The suspenseful tale reminds us that families can haunt us even after they're long gone.

Dogs are no slouches in the detective department, either. In "It's a Wonderful Woof," book 12 of the Chet and Bernie series, dog Chet and detective Bernie must nose out buried secrets and art treasures before the killer puts them out of the way — permanently.

For kids, look for "The Pug Who Wanted to Be a Reindeer" by Bella Swift. Peggy the Pug goes to the North Pole to help her family regain the holiday spirit. On the cat side, seek out Tomie dePaola's "The Cat on the Dovrefell: A Christmas Tale." The retelling of a favorite Norwegian fairy tale involves a great white bear, trolls and a very large cat.

Thinking about getting a dog or know someone who's new to life with a dog? In "Pup Culture," Victoria Lily Shaffer shares not only her love for dogs, but also the knowledge she has gained through fostering and adopting an assortment of puppies and adult dogs. Chapters cover deciding when it's the right time to get a dog, recognizing rescue groups with heart, spay/neuter advice, travel tips, caring for special-needs dogs and more.