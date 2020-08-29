Video (11:26): Click above to see the performance by Nur-D with DJ Hayes.
Based on Nur-D’s activities and output so far this year, you wouldn’t know that he too has been living through a pandemic.
The St. Paul-reared, Rosemount-raised rapper wowed the crowd headlining First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase in January, a giddy performance with a full band, horn section and dancers of all sizes. Once the lockdown hit, he kept up his maniacal stage energy on screen with cool guests in his MN Arts Relief Fund livestream gigs, and several solo virtual sets (including one from Paisley Park). He also served as a
frontline medical caregiver during the George Floyd riots.
As you can hear in his Mini-Grandstand performance, the real-life Matt Allen — the stage name reflects his
unabashed love for comics and video games — has also been churning out new songs at a pace that defies quarantine standards.
He dropped the new EP “Trapped in My Room” in April. He has since posted subsequent singles, including “My Girls,” a Chance the Rapper-flavored tribute to his nieces and goddaughter that shows just how cuddly sweet yet madly rocking his persona can be.
Look for all of Nur-D’s music at his
Bandcamp.com page and check for updates (including a new surprise project!) at nurdrocks.com.
Contests
Fact Frenzy trivia contest with Eric Roper and Nicole Norfleet
Experiences
DIY State Fair with Jennifer Brooks
Missing the Fair's unique crafts like carving a princess head out of butter or baking from scratch? We found instructors, including Sweet Martha herself, who can teach you to make Fair classics at home. Yes, you can carve a princess out of butter
A State Fair master guides us through the sculpting process using a one-pound butter brick.
August 28
Jen Brooks felts a special Fair souvenir
Missing your State Fair souvenirs? Make your own “Blue Ox, Blue Ribbon” keepsake with official Star Tribune felt ornamentalist, Jennifer Brooks.
September 1
Bake with Sweet Martha
No, she won't share the secret recipe, but she does have tips and tricks for making warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies.
September 3
Crack the secret of seed art with these DIY instructions
State Fair seed art champion Jill Moe offers a beginner's guide to making your crop art masterpiece.
September 5
Beer Garden with Michael Agnew, Sharyn Jackson and Chris Riemenschneider
Fair Minute With James Lileks
James Lileks walks the now-empty fairgrounds to remind us how its traditions live in the buildings and on the grounds themselves. The lure of the Ag/Hort building is what's inside
Seed art, beer and winning crops show up here in a normal year, but this year isn't normal.
August 28
History
Mustering militias and Souza marches are just a sliver of what these grounds have seen.
August 30
Midway
Its skeevy past included rigged games and whoopie shows.
September 1
The Grandstand
Counting columns and reminiscing about what happens at the Grandstand.
September 3
4H
A peek behind the scenes of 4H life, including the barracks.
September 5
The Food Building
When the Fair's epicenter for food is packed with people, you never notice this funny feature.
September 7
Star Tribune Stage Interviews with Minnesota notables, from Gov. Tim Walz to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Mini-Grandstand Musicians from Lucinda Williams and Lyle Lovett, to the Jayhawks, Dan Wilson and Andre Cymone, perform daily, exclusive concerts on our virtual stage
A voice for the times, Lucinda Williams opens our Mini-Grandstand concert series
The Americana queen plays a special set drawing on her new album "Good Souls Better Angels," which echoes our troubled era.
Published August 27
Prince's old friend Andre Cymone speaks in music to a 'World on Fire'
Aside from its continuing racial problems, "Minneapolis is a beautiful city," says the North Side-bred funk-rocker.
August 28
What pandemic? Twin Cities hip-hop hero Nur-D is busier than ever
He can rock madly or be cuddly sweet, as his set for our Mini-Grandstand demonstrates.
August 29
A voice for healing, Jearlyn Steele is a State Fair veteran who can do it all
The "Prairie Home" favorite and WCCO talk-show host won the fair's talent contest 40 years ago with her family group the Steeles.
August 30
From ‘Colbert’ to Madison Square Garden, guitar star Cory Wong plays it big
But while fiery fretwork has raised his national profile, the hyperprolific Twin Cities musician has nurtured a quieter, acoustic side.
August 31
Minnesota rock heroes the Jayhawks play a fun all-covers set
After releasing their 11th album to widespread praise, the band kicked back in their studio for a set of other people's tunes.
September 1
He may be a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett's got a soft spot for Minnesota
He's played here nearly every year for two-decades-plus. But this year, we get him virtually.
September 2
It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop
The Congolese guitar player and his American partner make music for dancers and families alike.
September 2
Dan Wilson opens a new chapter with his 'Closing Time' bandmates Semisonic
His solo set for our Mini-Grandstand series precedes the band's first new record in nearly two decades.
September 3
A romance is renewed, as Minnesota gets to hear the Cactus Blossoms once again
Road hounds for nearly a decade, the harmonizing brothers have gone months without playing live.
September 3
Meet Lady Midnight, one of Minnesota's most captivating singers
A riveting presence, she just made City Pages' Best Of issue with her album "Death Before Mourning."
September 4
Not even the coronavirus could stop powerhouse pianist Nachito Herrera
The Cuban-born jazz great was on a heart-lung machine for days, but survived his 2½-week ordeal in intensive care.
September 5
Like a country road, Molly Maher's music takes the long way home
Nature is a theme for the Twin Cities singer, who looks for opportunities to "stop, slow down and reset."
September 6
‘Voice’ finalists Kat Perkins and Nicholas David team up for our Mini-Grandstand finale
Perkins and David met 15 years ago on the local bar-band circuit. But they’ve performed together only once before.
September 7
Guides
Daily Fair Food Guides With Rick Nelson, Sharyn Jackson and Michael Agnew
No Fair, no food? No way! We tracked down where to find the best deep-fried, on-a-stick, flavorful Fair food across the cities, from trucks and stands to grocery store aisles. Here’s how critic Rick Nelson will get a fill of his State Fair favorites this year
Some of the best food on the fairgrounds is available elsewhere, either in carbon copy form or as a close facsimile.
Published August 27
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 1
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 28
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 2
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 29
Beer Bonanza
State Fair beers are unlike any others. Find out for yourself, even if not at the State Fair.
August 30
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 1
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
August 31
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 2
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
September 1
Find these 10 fair foods from vendors around the Twin Cities
Get your corn dogs and cheese curds in a parking lot.
September 2
Our Minnesota State Fair food wishlist for 2021
These foods would fit right in at the Minnesota State Fair.
September 3
Where to get corn dogs — and Pronto Pups — in the Twin Cities
Groceries and other stores are helping you bring a taste of the Fair home.
September 4
30 places to get malts, frozen pops and ice cream sundaes
September 5
10 chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities that’ll satisfy your State Fair cookie craving
Missing Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, the state fair’s top-grossing food vendor? Here are 10 Twin Cities chocolate chip cookies that just might satisfy your fairgrounds cookie craving.
September 6
10 State Fair foods you can get at the grocery store
Sweet Martha’s cookies, Nordic Waffles, and more.
September 7