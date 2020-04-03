Under African skies

“Elephant,” which faithfully follows an African herd on its search for water, is an ideal nature walk for the entire family. Just make sure to budget some time after it’s over to explain to your kids why they can’t adopt baby Jomo, the scene-stealing star of the movie. Meghan Markle (yes, that Meghan Markle) narrates as if she’s speaking to a 5-year-old, which isn’t nearly as annoying as it sounds.

She’s got the beat

Now that the CW has turned Nancy Drew into a sexpot, it’s time for a new girl detective who’s too young to be investigating boys. Put Hilde Lisko at the top of the list. In “Home Before Dark,” the 9-year-old tries to unravel a small-town mystery between homework assignments. Youngsters will root for star Brooklynn Prince, although the plot, which involves a child kidnapping, may be a little too grisly for viewers who are under 10 themselves.

The good fight

There have been a number of gripping war movies in recent years, but “World on Fire,” set in the early days of World War II, is the best TV series on combat in some time. Unlike “Dunkirk” and “1917,” this “Masterpiece” edition gives plenty of screen time to the women, all of whom prove to be just as steely as the soldiers on the front line. The seven-part series ends with some huge question marks. Don’t panic. The BBC, which originally aired “Fire” last year, already has promised a second season.

Slow burn

Mystery lovers with infinite patience — and a high tolerance for kids in danger — might want to check out “Deadwater Fell,” a miniseries about how the lives of two families come apart after a sinister house fire. The action moves slow, which gives you plenty of time to appreciate David Tennant, who is equally adept at playing heroes and villains. You’ll spend most of the four hours trying to figure out which one he is this time.

Rusty never sleeps

It’s been a while since “Modern Family” has been must-see TV, but you’ll want to see how it all comes to an end after 11 seasons, five of which earned the sitcom the Emmy for best comedy series. Minneapolis TV personality Rusty Gatenby, who is besties with co-creator Steven Levitan, has a cameo. For more from Levitan and the cast, check out Tuesday’s Variety section.

