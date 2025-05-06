What name the new pope chooses can signal what's ahead

ROME — The first clue of the next pope's direction will be the name the winner chooses.
The announcement ''Habemus Papam'' — ''We have a pope" — from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica is followed first by the revelation of the new pontiff's baptismal name, in Latin, followed by his papal name, wrought with meaning.
A Pope Francis II would signify continuity with the late pontiff's pastoral legacy and his prioritizing of the marginalized. Francis himself quipped that his successor would be John XXIV, after the progressive Vatican II-era pope. The most popular papal name of the 20th century, Pius, would be a clear signal that a traditionalist is taking back the throne of St. Peter.
''In the deepest recesses of their mind, when they start the conclave, everyone will walk in there with a name in their head," said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, chair of religious studies at Manhattan University.
History of papal names
For most of the Catholic Church's first millennium, popes used their given names. The first exception was the 6th century Roman Mercurius, who had been named for a pagan god and chose the more appropriate name of John II.
The practice of adopting a new name became ingrained during the 11th century, a period of German popes who chose names of early church bishops out of ''a desire to signify continuity," said the Rev. Roberto Regoli, a historian at Rome's Pontifical Gregorian University.
For many centuries, new popes tended to choose the name of the pope who had elevated them to cardinal. John was the most popular, chosen by 23 popes, followed by Benedict and Gregory, each with 16.