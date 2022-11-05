As holiday shopping gets underway, many of us will face the pitch at least once at the store register: "Would you like to save 25% on your purchase today by opening a store credit card?"

The specific perk or discount may vary, but retail clerks across the country generally will follow a familiar corporate script, promoting their store's card as a convenient way to finance purchases while saving you money. And the pressure can be strong.

To know whether it's a good offer, it helps to understand the pros and cons of store credit cards:

Store credit cards tend to suffer from the same drawbacks: higher annual percentage rates than general-purpose credit cards from major issuers and lower credit limits, plus inflexible rules governing where they can be used and how rewards are redeemed. But because of those drawbacks, store credit cards typically are easier to get, which can help those with less-than-stellar credit.

"For folks who don't have a credit history, or not a very good one, the retail store can be a place to get a card and build your credit history. But there's a big if," said Wei Zhang, senior credit card program manager for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In other cases, a store credit card might be able to help you afford a large necessary expense, with a percentage discount or through a "special financing" offer. While the latter isn't without risk (we'll get to that later), if you stick to the terms, you can avoid interest.

Don't dismiss an upfront discount right away. Even if it's a one-time offer, a store card that grants you, say, 40% off a large, planned purchase could be a bargain. Other store cards deliver value in smaller but ongoing discounts: for example, free shipping or 5% off every trip to the store.

Beyond discounts, several large retailers offer store cards with rewards that rival those of general purpose credit cards: for instance, 5% cash back on store purchases, plus 3% back in everyday categories, like dining or gas.

A quality store credit card will be an open-loop product, meaning it can be used anywhere, not just at one store. You also should look for rewards that are easy to redeem and don't expire. Cash back is ideal.

As with any credit card, pay your balance on time and in full each month if possible. If you carry a balance on a store credit card, the high APR will wipe out the value of any rewards.

Hanson writes for Nerdwallet.com.