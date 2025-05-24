What keeps the safety director of the most vulnerable spot in US up at night before hurricane season

Weiner: Because it's beautiful here. It really is an island paradise. Being surrounded by a national marine sanctuary is amazing. I think everyone that lives here, we all live here for that reason. Because we appreciate the environment and the marine life and love the water. And so it's worth it. You make sure that you're prepared, and you have a plan if you need to go. And you go somewhere safe, and you come back, and you just put it back together.