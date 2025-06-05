What it takes to clean industrial soot and grime from a Pittsburgh church's murals

MILLVALE, Pa. — How do you conserve 80-year-old murals that have accumulated decades' worth of soot, salt and other deterioration?
Slowly and carefully, using everything from scientific analysis to seaweed extract to everyday tools — like cosmetic sponges and shish kebab sticks.
That was the approach taken by a conservation team as they labored on a section of murals at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church near Pittsburgh.
The walls and ceiling of the church are covered with an acclaimed set of murals painted by the late Croatian American artist Maxo Vanka in 1937 and 1941. They mix religious imagery with dramatic depictions of war, immigrant life, industrial hardship and moral contrasts — justice and injustice, greed and generosity.
The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka has been working for the past 15 years to conserve the paintings, one section at a time.
Over the past three years, a crew of 16 has worked intensively on the upper church. From January through May, that work focused on the upper-right walls and ceiling — including an Old Testament panorama featuring Moses and portraits of St. Matthew and St. Mark. The workers cleaned off grime, extracted corrosive salts, carefully reattached peeling paint and delicately added pigments where they had been lost.
''I found art conservation to be a good mix between art appreciation and science,'' said Naomi Ruiz, a wall paintings conservator overseeing this year's work.
The project began in January, when workers installed a 32-foot-high (9.8-meter-high) scaffold to provide close-up access to the murals.