What issues to watch as 'big, beautiful bill' moves to the Senate

WASHINGTON — House Republicans were jubilant after muscling through President Donald Trump's ''big, beautiful'' tax and immigration package by a single vote. But across the Capitol, senators were more cautious.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune can afford to lose three Republican senators and still pass the bill, and there are more than that, right now, who have problems with it. Like the House, he will have to balance the concerns from moderate and conservative members of his conference.
Republicans' aspirational deadline is July 4, ahead of a potential debt default. Thune said groups of senators had already been meeting to discuss the legislation and that they would want to take some time to review it. ''And then we'll put our stamp on it,'' he said.
''We'll see how it goes,'' Thune said. ''What does it take to get to 51?''
A look at a few of the potential sticking points in the Senate:
Spending
Several Republican senators have said the House's multi-trillion-dollar tax package doesn't have enough savings. Thune said many in his GOP conference favor the tax breaks in the bill but ''when it comes to the spending side of the equation, this is a unique moment in time, in history, where we have the House and the Senate and the White House, and an opportunity to do something meaningful about how to control government spending.''
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a sharp critic of the House bill, wants the United States to go back to pre-pandemic spending levels. He has indicated he would be a no on the bill as it stands now, and he says he has at least three other senators aligned with him.