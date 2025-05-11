What is the traditional Sunday blessing that popes deliver in St. Peter's Square?

VATICAN CITY — For thousands of Catholic pilgrims in Rome, it's the unmissable Vatican appointment: the midday Sunday blessing the pope delivers from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square.
The new pope, Leo XIV, is scheduled to deliver his first such prayer on Sunday from the loggia where he first appeared in public after being elected three days ago.
Here is a look at the history, meaning and memorable moments from Sunday blessings of popes past.
The history of the pope's Sunday blessing
In 1954, which he had declared a special year of veneration to the Virgin Mary, Pope Pius XII started reciting in public a traditional Catholic midday prayer to her. He first delivered it from the pope's summer residence, just outside Rome at Castel Gandolfo.
Back at the Vatican, he kept it up from a window facing St. Peter's Square at the Apostolic Palace, the 16th century building where the papal apartments are. Pope Francis broke with tradition by living at a Vatican guest house instead but still maintained the Sunday prayer tradition from the palace.
It's become a chance for ordinary faithful to see the pope relatively up close. Especially since the papacy of St. John Paul II – from 1978 to 2005 – popes have added short messages touching on different topics of the day.
When a pope misses the weekly occasion – as Francis did earlier this year during his hospitalization – it makes global news.