What is the Mann Act? Here's what to know about the law used to convict Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs was convicted Wednesday of prostitution-related offenses under the federal Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law with a controversial, century-old history.
Though he was acquitted of more serious charges, Combs was still convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters in felony violation of the federal law.
Over the years, the law has been applied to prominent convictions, including R&B superstar R. Kelly, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, musician Chuck Berry and more than a century ago, boxer Jack Johnson. Its broad wording and a subsequent Supreme Court interpretation allowed prosecutors to bring cases against interracial couples, and eventually many others in consensual relationships, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute.
Here's what to know about the law.
Why is it called the Mann Act?
In 1910, Congress passed the bill, which was named after Republican U.S. Rep. James Robert Mann of Illinois.
It's also known as the ''White-Slave Traffic Act'' of 1910.
What's the history behind it?