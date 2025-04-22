What is the highly coveted H-1B visa? Trump administration moves put attention on the program

Proponents say the visa is a critical tool for hard-to-fill positions. But critics on both sides of the aisle have said that it undercuts U.S. citizens who could take those jobs. Some on the right have called for the program to be eliminated. And earlier this year, Bernie Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, wrote a scathing open letter saying the program's real purpose was to ''replace American workers with lower-paid workers from abroad who often live as indentured servants.''