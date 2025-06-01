What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what is Eid al-Adha? Why are they significant for Muslims?

Pilgrims make the intention to perform the Hajj and they enter a state of ''ihram.'' Being in ihram includes abiding by certain rules and prohibitions. For instance, men are not to wear regular sewn or stitched clothes that encircle the body, such as shirts, during ihram. Instead, there are simple ihram cloth garments for men; scholars say the purpose is to discard luxuries and vanity, shed worldly status symbols and immerse the pilgrim in humility and devotion to God.