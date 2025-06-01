What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what is Eid al-Adha? Why are they significant for Muslims?

Once a year, large numbers of Muslim pilgrims converging on Saudi Arabia unite in religious rituals and acts of worship as they perform the Hajj, one of the pillars of Islam. They fulfill a religious obligation, immersing themselves in what can be a spiritual experience of a lifetime for them and a chance to seek God's forgiveness and the erasure of past sins.
Here's a look at the pilgrimage and its significance to Muslims.
WHAT IS THE HAJJ?
The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and involves a series of religious rituals. It's required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it. Some Muslims make the journey more than once.
It is also one of the Five Pillars of Islam, in addition to the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving and fasting.
WHEN IS THE HAJJ?
The Hajj occurs once a year during the lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar year. This year, the Hajj will start on June 4.
When the Hajj falls during the summer months, the intense heat can be especially challenging. Amid extreme high temperatures last year, more than 1,300 people died during the Hajj, Saudi authorities announced then. The country's health minister said at the time that the vast majority of the fatalities were unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances under the sun.