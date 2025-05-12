What is the Emoluments Clause? And how might it apply to Qatar giving Trump a plane?

President Donald Trump 's readiness to accept a luxury jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar for conversion into a presidential aircraft has revived the conversations around emoluments and the notion of a president otherwise allegedly profiting off of the office.
''I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer,'' he told reporters on Monday, after being asked if Qatar was getting anything in return for the plane. ''I could be a stupid person and say, ‘no, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'''
But there are constitutional prohibitions against the president receiving gifts from foreign entities or even domestic ones. It's a conversation over emoluments, territory that Trump has been forced to navigate, and litigate, in the past.
What is an emolument?
Simply, an emolument is compensation for services, from employment or holding office, that can take the form of a salary, fee or profit.
What is the Emoluments Clause?
There are separate emoluments delineations in the U.S. Constitution. Both are aimed at preserving the independence of the president from influence from outside entities, including Congress, states and foreign governments.
Article I bars anyone holding government office from accepting any present, emolument, office or title from any ''King, Prince, or foreign State,'' without congressional consent.