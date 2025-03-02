The roof of a flooring business in St. Paul collapsed Sunday afternoon as a fire continued to rip through the building.
What is that black smoke in St. Paul? Fire collapses roof of flooring store
Crews were working to extinguish the blaze at Fulton Flooring on Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a blaze at 315 Atwater Street, said Jamie Smith, deputy chief of the St. Paul Fire Department. No injuries were reported, he added.
The address is listed online as the location of Fulton Flooring.
Smith said firefighters were continuing to extinguish the blaze from the building’s exterior.
“We are in defensive strategy, which means firefighters are not committing to the interior until they get in control of the fire from the exterior,” Smith said, adding an investigation into the fire’s cause will begin after it’s contained.
No details about the cause of the fire were immediately available.
Crews were working to extinguish the blaze at Fulton Flooring on Sunday afternoon.