What is Signal, the chat app used by US officials to share attack plans?

LONDON — A magazine journalist’s account of being added to a group chat of U.S. national security officials coordinating plans for airstrikes has raised questions about how highly sensitive information is supposed to be handled.
Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg detailed a discussion that happened over the Signal messaging app hours before strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The National Security Council has since said the text chain ‘’appears to be authentic" and that it is looking into how a journalist’s number was added to the chain.
Here’s a look at the app in question.
What is Signal?
It’s an app that can be used for direct messaging and group chats as well as phone and video calls.
Signal uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging and calling services that prevents any third-party from viewing conversation content or listening in on calls.
In other words, messages and calls sent on Signal are scrambled and only the sender and recipient at each end will have the key to decipher them.