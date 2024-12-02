What is 'lake-effect snow'? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient

In November 2022, lake-effect storms dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western New York. Those wintry storms were the worst in New York since at least November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet (2.1 meters) of snow over the course of three days, collapsing roofs and trapping drivers on a stretch of the New York State Thruway.