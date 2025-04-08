What is known about the roof collapse at a club in the Dominican Republic that killed at least 44

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The roof of an iconic nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic collapsed nearly an hour after a merengue concert, killing at least 44 people and injuring at least 160. Politicians and athletes were among those attending Jet Set in Santo Domingo when disaster struck Tuesday.
Officials said it's too early to determine why the roof fell.
Rescue crews were still searching for survivors in the rubble more than 12 hours after the roof collapsed as a crowd of people awaiting word from their loved ones waited anxiously nearby.
What happened?
The roof collapsed nearly an hour after the merengue concert headed by Rubby Pérez began at Jet Set, which was known for hosting merengue parties every Monday that drew international and national artists and high-profile Dominicans.
A video posted on social media shows parts of the roof falling as people began to move away seconds before the entire roof fell.
Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, was the first person to alert Dominican President Luis Abinader about the disaster. She called him and said she was buried under the debris, according to First Lady Raquel Abraje.
Nelsy Cruz later died at the hospital from her injuries, officials said.