DULUTH — Clue: This completely missed final Jeopardy! answer had people across Minnesota face palming themselves in disgust Monday.

Answer: What is Duluth?

None of the contestants on the long-running TV game show — a professor, a healthcare administrator and a writer — correctly answered that our fair port city with about 90,000 people is the most populous U.S. city on North America's biggest lake.

And social media was not having it.

"Such a gimme. When in doubt, always answer w #Duluth!" the city's mayor, Emily Larson, tweeted.

State Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, tweeted "OMG we made Final Jeopardy! And ... the contestants all got it wrong. But, I am okay with our cool city being a hidden gem."

The final Jeopardy category was "the Midwest," with the three contestants all hailing from either California or Florida, a fact noted by host Ken Jennings.

"We have players from both coasts on Jeopardy today but no one from the Midwest. We'll see what happens."

Two contestants guessed Green Bay, and one Minneapolis. What?

But hey, at least Duluth got a shoutout on national television when Jennings told the audience that the city "is the most important port on Lake Superior. Duluth, Minnesota, getting its day in the sun on Final Jeopardy."