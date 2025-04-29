What is a conclave? What to know about the secretive process to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY — A conclave is the centuries-old election of a pope that derives its name from the Italian ''con clave'' (with a key) to underscore that cardinals are sequestered until they find a winner.
Cardinals have no contact with the outside world after the master of liturgical ceremonies utters the words ''Extra Omnes'' the Latin phrase for ''all out,'' to ask all those present except the cardinal electors to leave the Sistine Chapel to begin the voting process.
In between votes, the cardinals will be staying at the Domus Santa Marta hotel in Vatican City and possibly another nearby Vatican residence, since there are more cardinal electors than Santa Marta hotel rooms.
How will it work?
The conclave begins May 7, in the afternoon.
The day begins with Mass celebrated in the morning by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.
In the afternoon, the cardinals process into the Sistine Chapel and take their seats. A priest delivers a meditation and the cardinals take an oath. After the ''Extra Omnes,'' the conclave begins.
Unless there are any outstanding questions or problems, cardinals take a single vote the afternoon of May 7, seeking a two-thirds majority. If they don't find a winner on the first ballot, they retire for the evening and return to the Sistine Chapel the following morning.