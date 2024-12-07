What happens when 'The Simpsons' join 'Monday Night Football'? Find out during Bengals-Cowboys

''If Homer is mad at Bart and has a hot dog dream while watching 'Monday Night Football', and then it's basically McCarthy versus Burrow, Homer versus Bart, and that's the simple father versus son strangling — Homer strangling Bart dynamic that has been part of the show for 35 years. I don't know if that would have worked as well if it was like Titans versus Jacksonville. We would have found something. We would have made it work.''