What happens next after judge warns of possible contempt prosecution over deportation flights order

WASHINGTON — A federal judge's ruling that the Trump administration appears to have willfully violated his order to turn around planes of migrants headed for El Salvador increases the prospect of officials being held in criminal contempt of court and potentially facing possible prosecution.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in his ruling on Wednesday that probable cause exists to hold the administration in contempt over its defiance of his order in the case involving migrants sent to a notorious El Salvador prison. The judge is giving the administration a chance to remedy the violation first before moving forward with such an action.
The White House says it's planning to appeal.
It's the latest standoff between the administration and the judiciary, which has blocked a slew of President Donald Trump's sweeping executive actions around immigration and other matters.
Here's what to know about the judge's ruling, contempt of court and what happens next:
The judge's order and the administration's violation
The case stems from Trump's invocation of a 1798 wartime law, the Alien Enemies Act, to deport Venezuelan migrants it accuses of being gang members. During an emergency hearing last month after several migrants sued, Boasberg had ordered the administration not to deport anyone in its custody under the act.
When told there were already planes in the air headed to El Salvador, which has agreed to house deported migrants in a notorious prison, the judge said the aircraft needed to be returned to the United States. That didn't happen.