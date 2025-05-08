What happened with the 5 police officers accused of crimes in Tyre Nichols' fatal beating

Mills has agreed to plead guilty to the state charges and did not stand trial. He testified as a state prosecution witness saying he regrets his failure to stop the beating, which led to Nichols' death from blunt force trauma. He acknowledged on the stand that he had a duty to intervene to stop the beating but didn't and that Nichols never punched or kicked any of the officers. Mills also pleaded guilty in federal court, where sentencing for all five officers is pending. He took a plea deal in which prosecutors call for up to 15 years in prison.