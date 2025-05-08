What happened with the 5 police officers accused of crimes in Tyre Nichols' fatal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three of five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers were acquitted by a jury Wednesday on all state charges including second-degree murder in the January 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The other two ex-officers previously agreed to plead guilty to the state charges.
The acquittals are the most recent development in the case, which come after the same three officers were convicted of at least one crime in federal court and the two others pleaded guilty.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, ran from a traffic stop after officers yanked him out of his car, pepper-sprayed him and used a Taser on him. The five officers, who are also Black, chased down Nichols and punched, kicked and hit him with a police baton, struggling to handcuff him as he called out for his mother just steps from his home. Nichols died three days later, sparking nationwide protests and renewed calls for police reforms in the U.S.
The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were part of a crime suppression team called the Scorpion Unit that was disbanded after Nichols' death. The team targeted illegal drugs and guns and violent offenders to amass arrests, while sometimes using force against unarmed people. All of the officers were fired after the beating, charged in state court with murder, and indicted by a federal grand jury on civil rights and witness tampering charges.
Here's a look at each former officer's role in the beating and status related to the court cases.
Tadarrius Bean
Bean tackled Nichols from behind as Nichols ran away from officers and toward his nearby home. Bean then held Nichols on the ground while other officers struck Nichols. According to footage from the scene, Bean said Nichols was ''eating'' the blows.
Bean was acquitted Wednesday of state charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. He was convicted last year on a federal charge of witness tampering related to the cover-up of the beating. He was acquitted of federal civil rights charges of using excessive force and being indifferent to Nichols' serious injuries.