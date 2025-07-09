What flood insurance does and does not cover

SEATTLE — Though natural disasters cycle across seasons and regions in the U.S., it's often a shocking discovery for property owners how expansive and expensive flood and water damage can be when a major storm devastates their homes, businesses and communities.
That's because oftentimes insurance doesn't cover what the policyholder thinks it does — or thinks it should.
The disappointing surprise is that while the standard home insurance policy does cover fire and wind damage, even good property insurance typically doesn't cover things like flooding and earthquakes, which usually require a special and separate policy for each.
Here are the things to know about flood insurance.
Who has flood insurance
Most people who have flood insurance are required to have it.
Although many property owners have the option of purchasing flood insurance, it is mandated for government-backed mortgages that sit in areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency deems highest risk. Many banks require it in high-risk zones, too.
But most private insurance companies don't carry flood insurance, leaving the National Flood Insurance Program run by FEMA as the primary provider.