Here are some specifics on what the National Independent Venue Association asked for in its April 22 letter:

Modify the federal Payback Protection Program (PPP) to include an increased loan cap, flexible loan forgiveness and delayed payback for one year.

Provide tax relief for tickets refunded for cash, and defer federal taxes until six months after venues return to full capacity.

Offer unemployment insurance for contract workers and artists, along with mortgage and rent abatement and recovery grants.

Aid reopening through a national testing strategy, guidance for large gatherings and assistance to businesses that comply with health guidelines.