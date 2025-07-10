What ex-South Korean leader Yoon faces following his new arrest over martial law

SEOUL, South Korea — Four months after his release, South Korea's disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol was sent back to a detention center after a Seoul court issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday.
Yoon's brief, ill-fated imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 led to his indictment on charges that he directed a rebellion, which is punishable by life imprisonment or death. Prompted by concerns he might destroy evidence, Yoon's arrest could mark the start of a prolonged period in custody as investigators pursue additional charges.
Yoon defended his martial law decree as a necessary step to quash ''anti-state'' liberal opponents, accusing them of abusing their legislative majority to obstruct his agenda. But the order lasted only hours, until a quorum of lawmakers broke through a blockade of heavily armed soldiers at the National Assembly and voted to overturn the order.
Here is what Yoon faces in one of the most explosive criminal cases in South Korea's history.
How he ended up back in a cell
Yoon's self-inflicted downfall extended a decadeslong run of South Korean presidencies ending badly. But the outspoken conservative, who was removed from office in April, is the first South Korean president to be arrested, released and then arrested again within months.
Yoon became the country's first sitting president to be detained following a Jan. 15 raid on his official residence in Seoul by hundreds of anti-corruption investigators and police, which came 12 days after presidential security forces blocked an attempt to take him into custody.
Seoul Western District Court later granted a formal arrest warrant, citing concerns by investigators that he could destroy evidence. The decision triggered a riot by his supporters.