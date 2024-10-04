Manhattan’s Ferrari dealership wraps around a corner near landmarks like the Seagram Tower and Lever House; its plate windows look in on the planet’s most glamorous cars, a gallery seemingly plucked from the nearby Museum of Modern Art. In his alluring “The Driving Machine,” architect and urban planner Witold Rybczynski illuminates the evolution of automative design, uncovering a story that reveals as much (or more) about us than the Ford Rangers and BMWs we shift into gear.