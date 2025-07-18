What does one do on their last day as a ballerina? Gillian Murphy will jump off a cliff (gracefully)

NEW YORK — In every career, there are plenty of consequential decisions to be made. And they tend to get more consequential as time goes on.
So it was when Gillian Murphy, one of the most admired American ballerinas for nearly three decades, began contemplating not only when, but how to retire from American Ballet Theatre.
She knew she wanted to go out on a high note. Murphy, at 46, is in incredible shape; at a rehearsal earlier this week, she was leaping and twirling like colleagues in their 20s.
But in what role should she take her final bow, after 29 years at ABT? Should it be as Juliet? As Giselle? The first of these ends up stabbing herself to death. The other goes mad.
The best (and most athletic) option, it turned out, was to jump off a cliff. That's what Odette, the swan queen, does at the end of ABT's version of ''Swan Lake'' — followed in this dramatic leap by the prince who loves her, to be joyfully reunited in the afterlife. (In real life they leap onto a mattress offstage, dust themselves off and clamber back for the finale.)
Murphy, who's known for her Odette/Odile — especially those fouettés, Odile's fiendishly hard whiplash turns — will be retiring with ''Swan Lake'' on Friday night, ending her career in a blur of bouquets, hugs, tears and maybe confetti at the Metropolitan Opera House. ''We will all miss her incredible work ethic, her exacting attention to detail, her strength and her joy of dance,'' ABT head Susan Jaffe said in an email.
The day after, Murphy will sleep a bit late, hopefully, and start a new life focused on coaching other dancers. She'll also have more time with her 6-year old son, Ax, whom she shares with husband Ethan Stiefel, himself a celebrated former ABT principal.
Murphy spoke to The Associated Press in the rushed moments between rehearsals, classes and delayed commuter trains in the days leading up to the big occasion. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.